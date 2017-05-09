A leadership forum dubbed, "Becoming Your Best Leadership Conference," opens in Kigali today, with participants expected to be tipped about ways of becoming a better leader.

The conference will be headlined by Steve Shallenberger, the president of Becoming Your Best Foundation, a global leadership company.

The 'becoming your best leadership' development programme was introduced in Rwanda two years ago.

According to the organisers, participants will get a full day leadership conference experience and opportunity to network with other rising leaders in the country.

Speaking at a news conference in Kigali, yesterday, Shallenberger said the conference will enable Rwanda's youth and companies achieve their best as they implement the 12 principles of highly successful leaders to further develop themselves.

"I have had 40 years of research on how to become the best. I interviewed 150 CEOs and those that have impacted the world and I found that there are 12 principles that allow them to become their best. This country has a population of citizens that have hope and this spirit is what leads the people. Rwanda is on its way to becoming its best right now and I am glad to be part of it," he said.

Dr Diane Karusisi, the chief executive of Bank of Kigali, said leadership has transformed Rwanda, and "hearing from Steve about the recipes of becoming a better leader is important for everyone because we all need to become good leaders right from home."

The Minister for Youth and ICT, Jean Philbert Nsengimana, said Shallenberger has come at a time when Rwanda is raising a generation that has a "mindset of always trying to become the best, recognising the potential within ourselves that is not fully maximised."

The event is organised in a partnership between the Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs at the Ministry of Youth and ICT, and Bank of Kigali.