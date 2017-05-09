Photo: Joseph Oduha/The Nation

The University of Juba students take to the streets on May 8, 2017 to protest against the worsening economic crisis and the rebellion ravaging South Sudan.

Students from South Sudan's University of Juba took to the streets Monday to protest against the worsening economic crisis and the rebellion ravaging the country.

The students slammed President Salva Kiir for failing to stop the conflict and tame the high cost of living.

They said the government had failed and was on the verge of collapse.

The students marched out the university campus to the National Parliament to deliver their petition to the lawmakers.

Official comment

However, police spokesman Daniel Justin denied knowledge of the matter when contacted for official comment.

South Sudan has been in a crisis since it got independence in 2011, following secession from Sudan.

A major fallout between President Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar first occurred in 2013, sparking a war that has mostly taken the character of an ethnic conflict.

Denied the allegations

The president had accused Dr Machar and his 10 affiliates of attempting a coup d'état.

Dr Machar denied the allegations and fled, calling for President Kiir to resign.

Months of negotiations under the regional Igad bloc, saw the two protagonists sign a peace agreement in late August 2015.

The deal saw Dr Machar resume his number two position, only for the two to fallout again in July 2016, opening another round of conflict.

President Kiir has announced that he will seek a new term in next year's election.