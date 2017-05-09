Rwanda: Govt Recalls University of Rwanda Draft Law

The government has withdrawn from Parliament the draft law establishing the University of Rwanda (UR) and determining its mission, powers, organisation and functioning, with officials explaining that the Bill needs further polishing to enhance it and avoid contradictions that some of the articles were likely to cause.

After all members voted to allow the recalling of the draft, yesterday, Speaker Donatille Mukabalisa said the decision will in the long run support the Government's mission to deliver quality education.

"This decision to return the draft law to the Government for further review will eventually work toward helping University of Rwanda work better and in general, and help develop education system even further," she said.

MP John Ruku-Rwabyoma said there was nothing unusual about recalling a draft law.

"The Government has the right to recall a draft law. They perhaps want to improve it, especially because it was conflicting with the law that governs higher institutions of learning," he said.

The articles amended

Articles amended are 4, 9, 10, 14, 15 and 22.

Article 4 of the law establishing the UR provides that the College Principal is appointed by a Presidential Order, while the modalities for appointing other heads of organs within a college are determined by a Prime Minister's Order.

To enhance the UR autonomy in appointing its authorities, the draft law provides that the College Principal is appointed by the University Council; the latter also determines the modalities of appointment of other heads of organs within a college.

Article 9 provides that the university will comprise four senior organs.

In order to enhance the autonomy of the structure of the university organs, the Board of Governors was replaced by the University Council. A new organ named the Senior Management Committee was also included.

Article 22 provides that the University of Rwanda budget is approved and managed in accordance with relevant legal provisions.

The amendment of articles affecting the autonomy of University of Rwanda will enable it deliver on its core mandate of providing quality and relevant programmes in teaching, research and community engagement.

The indicators on institutional performance in research publications, postgraduate output and improved position in world rankings, are embedded in the University of Rwanda Strategic Plan.