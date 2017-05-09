9 May 2017

Rwanda: 'Healing Worship' Launch 10th Album in Style

By Frederic Byumvuhore

The concert started at 2p.m, but by 1:30pm the church was already packed to capacity by gospel music lovers from different parts of Kigali.

Healing Worship Team appeared on stage at 3:20pm, and performed almost all the songs from their new album and some of the old songs including Calvary, Mana Imbaraga zawe, to the excitement and admiration of the audience.

Energetic performances from the supporting ensembles like True promises Ministries, Alarm Ministries and Gisubizo Ministries also thrilled the audience.

Rev. Cadeau Gisa from Foursquare Church in Kimironko ministered the word of God to the audience through sermons, paving way for people to receive instant spiritual healing.

During the show, two cancer survivors who attended the show said that Healing Worship team songs helped them to restore hope and to get spiritual healing.

