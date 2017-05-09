NAMIBIAN archers excelled at the recent African Regional Field Archery competition, winning a total of 14 medals.

A total of 79 archers from four countries (Namibia, South Africa, Botswana and Zambia) participated in the competition which took place at Heja Lodge outside Windhoek from 28 April to 1 May.

Namibia won eight gold, three silver and three bronze medals, while three Namibian archers, Quinn Reddig, CF Brandt and AJ Groenewald set new African and Namibian records in their various classes.

The archers shot distances of 10 to 80m on a challenging course that was built by the vice president of the Field Archery division, Beanta Viviers and her dedicated team.

Namibia's gold medallists were as follows:

Beanta Viviers, Louan Groenewald, Leigh Engelbrecht, Anton Zietsman, Olivia Engelbrecht, AJ Groenewald, Quinn Reddig and CF Brandt.

The silver medallists are Rene Rossler, Nanda Schoman and Dirkie de Bod Junior, while the bronze medallists are Frank Reddig, Lindie Schoeman and Dirk de Bod Senior.

The Field committee thanked the sponsors of the event, Coca-Cola, Kaap Agri and Prime Press.

The next event on the Namibian archery calendar is the 10th Namibian National Championships which will be held at SKW on 27 and 28 May.