Rwanda: UAE Exchange Donates to Kicukiro Genocide Survivors

The management of UAE Exchange last Saturday gave support to 50 families in Kicukiro District, Nyarugunga Sector as part of the 23rd Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The beneficiaries are Genocide survivors , residents of ' Village of Hope' designed for only Genocide survivors in the area.

Prior to the event where donations were issued out, UAE Exchange staff visited Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in Gisozi to pay tribute to over 250, 000 genocide victims laid to rest at the memorial before visiting the memorial museum where they were taken through the history that the country has passed through before and during the Genocide that cost over a million lives.

Riyaz Naghoor, UAE Exchange Country Head, said it is not about only supporting Genocide survivors but also to renew their hope and remind the world to avoid genocide ideology and say Never Again to genocide not only in Rwanda, but also elsewhere across the globe.

He said, "We do not want just to support and console Genocide survivors in the healing process but also to learn from the past and therefore fight whatever could lead Genocide to happen again regardless of where."

The support given to the beneficiaries was mainly foodstuffs like; rice, milk and maize all worth Rwf 1.5 million.

Marie Claire Kayitesi, one of the beneficiaries told The New Times that the support is an indicator that there are people around who care about them.

"There are so many who need this support but I am thankful that they thought to visit us and may God bless this company's management for their kind initiative. The government has always done its best to support us in our everyday lives and helped our children to study. But this one is more than a support because it makes us regain hope that we are not alone," Kayitesi said.

UAE Exchange had previously played a part in fighting malnutrition where last January it provided nutrient and sanitary items to 100 needy patients in Kibagabaga Hospital and gave out to 50 babies who were facing malnutrition complications in Nyamirambo.