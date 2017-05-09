South Africa: Night of 'Underworld' Shootings Rocks Cape Town

Alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen was wounded while on his way to see another suspected gang leader who had been shot, sources say.

The man he was on his way to see was killed, while Booysen and four others, including a teenager, were wounded in shootings within hours of each other late on Monday.

This means at least six people were shot within roughly five hours.

And that in just more than a week at least four people have been murdered and 15 wounded.

News24 understands the incidents are linked, and stem from a violent takeover of club security in Cape Town.

A new grouping, said to be under the leadership of businessman Nafiz Modack, is said to be effectively hijacking the control of nightclub security from an older, more established faction.

The takeover has resulted in at least three people being wounded in shootings in popular Cape Town establishments.

Late last Thursday, a woman was wounded in a popular Loop Street nightclub and on April 17, two men were wounded in a shooting in Café Caprice in Camps Bay.

Several murders also appear to be linked to the takeover.

Latest shootings

On Monday evening Booysen, who four years ago was named in a court case as the head of the Sexy Boys gang, was wounded in the neck and shoulder.

He is said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Booysen is an associate of former bouncer bosses Andre Naude and Mark Lifman.

According to several sources with knowledge of what happened, Booysen was on his way to meet Deon Williams, also known as Igor and who was an associate of Mayon McKenna, an alleged gang boss killed in Ravensmead on April 30.

Williams, said to be linked to the 26s gang, was also shot in Ravensmead on Monday and Booysen is said to have been heading to the scene when he was targeted.

On his way there, Booysen had asked an unknown man something and this man is understood to have replied "you are Donkie" before pulling out a gun and shooting him.

Late on Monday evening, apparent rumours were circulating that the 28s gang may have had something to do with the shootings.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a 51-year-old man, who he did not identify, was killed in Ravensmead.

This was understood to be Williams.

Three others, between the ages of 43 and 49, were wounded.

A murder case, as well as attempted murder cases, were under investigation.

Van Wyk also confirmed that a man, 52, who News24 understands is Booysen, was wounded in the area around 19.15.

An hour and 15 minutes later a 17-year-old was wounded in a shooting in Belhar, which is widely known as a stronghold of the 26s gang.

Sources with links to policing and the underworld said more violence was anticipated, in retaliation for Booysen's shooting.

'Tobacco, drugs, security'

Williams is said to have worked closely with McKenna.

McKenna, 40, and another man, aged 23, were gunned down in Ravensmead on April 30, apparently outside his house.

Both were shot in the head and died at the scene.

Several sources, with links to police, previously said McKenna was allegedly involved in the drug trade, as well as the underworld, as he channelled drugs and offered protection to some key figures.

He was said to be a member of the 26s gang and was also said to have ties to the tobacco industry.

It is understood that McKenna offered protection to individuals involved in the taxi industry and who allegedly extorted protection money from drivers using certain routes.

Internal ructions

A day after McKenna was shot, 11 people were wounded and two were killed in Elsies River.

Sources with intimate knowledge of what has caused the surge in fighting told News24 the violence stems from infighting which previously rattled the 28s gang.

The infighting was said to have been intentionally orchestrated by rival 26s gang members, who shook up the 28s to take over more turf.

However, more recently, the fighting 28s factions had decided to reconcile and turn on the 26s as a united force.

The two splinter groupings, the Terrible Josters, linked to the 28s, and the Bad Boys, who are linked to the 26s, were now fighting.

Police ties

Several sources, with ties to police and the underworld, believe the shift in nightclub security has been orchestrated by police and informants to try and take down key underworld players.

The State Security Agency has denied this, however the rumours of links to police, the Hawks and Crime Intelligence have persisted.

Last week Thursday News24 witnessed Modack meet with Northern Cape police commissioner Risimati Shivuri in an upmarket Cape Town hotel.

It was not clear what the two had been discussing.

Well-placed sources with intimate knowledge of the situation have also claimed that acting Western Cape police commissioner Major-General Patrick Mbotho has met with Modack at least twice over matters relating to a vehicle and firearms, confiscated by police about three weeks ago and then returned to security companies after gunmen gathered outside a city strip club.

Mbotho has denied this.

He has however confirmed that he met with Modack over a complaint about police.

