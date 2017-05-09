Harare — Namibia dominated the individual awards at the 18th edition of the Confederation of Southern African School Sports Associations (COSASSA) Games which ended in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Despite finishing second in the overall medal table, Namibia won eight of the 18 awards on offer at the awards ceremony held Saturday at Queen Elizabeth High School.

Meagan Le Roux won the best Female Junior Athlete (Field Events) award after she won the high jump and long jump events, amassing a total of 756 points.

Chrisline Klein was named Best Female Senior Athlete (Field Events) after she collected 775 points.

She was joined by Ryan Williams who won the Best Male Athlete award (Field Events) with 795 points.

Next to collect an award was Tuane Silver, who won best female in the age group 13 and under.

Lee-orrel Breytenbach was named Best Male Athlete for the 15 and under age group, while Natalie Louw was a deserved winner in the same girls Under-17 category.

Silver Tuane was named Junior Victrix while Natalie Louw was named Senior Victrix.

Zimbabwe had seven athletes awarded best individual performers while Botswana had only three.

The awards ceremony was held concurrently with the official closing of the event.

The next Cossasa Games will take place in Botswana in 2018.

Nampa