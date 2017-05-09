Ghana: Suspected Robbers Gun Down Businessman At Tor Traffic Light

A 45-year-old businessman was on Monday afternoon gunned downed by two suspected robbers near the Tema Oil Refinery Traffic Light.

The two suspected robbers, who were riding an unregistered motorbike, shot the deceased identified as Wahab Mohammed in the head and bolted with an unspecified amount of money.

The deceased and his brother Issahaku Suraj, who are believed to be scrap metal dealers, were returning from the Industrial Area branch of Zenith Bank where they had withdrawn an unspecified amount of money.

The suspects, according to eyewitnesses, trailed the deceased and his brother after the bank transaction and on catching up with them in traffic, shot and killed the deceased after which they bolted with the bag containing the money.

The Tema Community One District Police Commander, Superintendent Stephen Kwakye who confirmed the incident to Graphic Online said at about 2pm on Monday, the police had information that a young man has been shot dead at the TOR traffic light.

He said personnel of the service proceeded to the scene and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood.

According to Mr Kwakye, on the spot investigation revealed that the deceased and his brother had gone to withdraw money from the bank and on reaching the TOR traffic light, they were attacked by the two yet to be identified men on an unregistered motor bike armed with a pistol.

He said in the process, the suspects shot Wahab on the head and took the money away adding that Issahaku Suraj, who sustained injuries, was rushed to the Tema General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tema General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

He indicated that investigations were ongoing to identify the said robbers