Namibia: Otjiwarongo to Host Boxing Development Tournament

THE annual boxing development tournament, the MTC Sunshine Regional Cup will take place in Otjiwarongo this weekend.

The event, which has been hosted in Windhoek for the past four years, forms part of the MTC Sunshine development program and is aimed at grooming amateur boxers.

At a press conference in Windhoek on Monday, Nestor Tobias of MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions said they had sent invitations to all 14 of Namibia's regions and were expecting about 150 boxers to participate.

Tobias added that the tournament will be dedicated to Namibia´s latest world champion Julius Indongo, who will also be present at the event.

"We dedicate this tournament to the Blue Machine because he also came through these ranks. He will be there to motivate the boxers. Everyone wants to be like the Blue Machine now and with him there he will motivate the boxers to do their best," he said.

Tobias said it was important to plough back into the community to groom future boxing champions for Namibia.

"People are asking how much money Nestor or the Blue Machine made for the Ricky Burns fight, but that's not important; what's important is to see what Julius and I can plough back into the community," he said.

John Ekongo of MTC said they were excited to host the tournament and were proud of the role they played in promoting sport in Namibia.

"MTC loves this country so much that we spend all we can to develop sport. We've seen great things happening at the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Academy, but we want to see more, we want to see at least seven to nine world champions. Whatever it costs, MTC will continue to invest its money to make sure that sport takes centre stage in Namibia," he said.

Namibia's triple super lightweight world champion Julius Indongo was also in attendance, and called on Namibia's boxing lovers to attend the event in big numbers.

"I believe the boxers are well prepared so let's support them, because they will feel more confident and will give their best if there is a full hall of people. They must just remember to stay humble and remain disciplined. Nothing comes easy - year by year they must just go through the different stages of boxing if they want to reach the top," he said.

The chairman of the Khomas Boxing Federation, Taks Naule said the tournament was very important for the development of boxers, but also of referees and officials.

"Khomas are the defending champions - we won the tournament for the past two years and we are excited that it will be held outside Windhoek now. In the past people said we only won because of home town advantage, but I can tell you our boys are ready and they are working very hard to retain the cup," he said.

The chief administrator of the Namibia Sport Commission, Freddy Mwiya was also present and congratulated MTC on its investment in boxing.

The tournament will start on Friday, 12 May at 11h00 with the weigh in of the boxers to be followed by the preliminary rounds in the various weight categories.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on Saturday, while the finals will take place on Sunday.

There will also be a roadshow for Indongo through Otjiwarongo on Sunday morning, during which time he will meet the mayor of Otjiwarongo, the governor of Otjozondjupa as well as his fans.

The event will take place at the Swanevelder Hall in Orwetoveni while entrance is free of charge.