A Rwandese businesswoman who at 35 declared that she will be challenging the strong man of Rwanda President Paul Kagame had a rude shock welcome on her presidential bid.

Diane Shima Rwigara on Friday woke up to nude photos of herself leaked and being shared on social media.

The photos, which are currently making rounds on several media platforms, show Ms Rwigara completely naked and striking poses in different positions inside a house.

The 35-year-old daughter of a tycoon who once bankrolled the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front announced her presidential bid on Wednesday.

She plans to run as an independent candidate against President Paul Kagame in August's elections.

Everybody is scared to express themselves because they are too scared of the ruling party," she said, pledging to tackle poverty, injustice and security problems.

Rwigara distanced herself from the FPR after the death of her father, Assinapol Rwigara, in 2015.

She says his death was an assassination, but police reject her allegations and say the cause was a road accident.

An influential industrialist, her father made his fortune in real estate and played an important role financing the FPR in the 1990s.

"I am not here to talk about my father," said Rwigara in a press conference in Kigali, admitting however that his death was "one reason" that had prompted her to run.

The identity of the person who released the nudes and their motive remains unknown.