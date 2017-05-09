Africa: EU Envoys Commemorate World War II End

Envoys from the European Union member states this morning converged at the French embassy in Kampala to celebrate the "victory in Europe" day as commemoration of the end of World War II.

Victory in Europe Day is the public holiday celebrated on 8 May to mark the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces. It thus marked the end of World War II in Europe.

The war that killed over 70 million people officially ended on May 8 1945. The day's chief guest, Adolf Mwesigye, Uganda's minister of defence said that the celebrations "should teach us and the world at large that war is not anything good."

He thanked the EU member states for the help they render to Uganda in its efforts to see that there is security in the region.

The help, he said was mainly in training defence forces within and outside Uganda, reinforcing the global fight against terrorism. The diplomats said that the main message they intended to send out during the celebration was friendship, peace, reconciliation forgiveness and asking for it and using their past experiences to provide lessons to the pearl of Africa.

Stephanie Rivoal, the French envoy to Uganda said that they intend to hold these celebrations which mark "the bloodiest military conflict between nations," annually.

"There is a certain level of trust between Uganda and France because someone who doesn't trust you will not bring you to handle their military. We are very happy about this collaboration." she said of Uganda and French military partnerships.