South Africa: Judge to Provide Reasons On Zuma Cabinet Reshuffle Ruling

Judge Bashier Vally will on Tuesday provide reasons for his ruling that President Jacob Zuma must hand over all records explaining the reason why he reshuffled the Cabinet.

Vally ruled in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, after listening to arguments.

In court papers, Zuma had said that the DA's urgent application to have reasons for the recent Cabinet reshuffle divulged was misconceived and without merit.

The Democratic Alliance filed an urgent application with the court on April 24, to force Zuma to disclose his reasons for reshuffling his Cabinet on March 30.

"It is an abuse of court process," he said.

Zuma argued he was exercising his powers in terms of section 91 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. He said it was an executive decision that deserved protection from disclosure.

"It is even a level higher than the deliberations of the JSC, or just Cabinet minutes."

Zuma's lawyers argued that the DA had already acknowledged this and, on that basis, was not entitled to any record of the decision.

However, the DA said it wanted the court to review and set aside Zuma's decision to dismiss Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, and his Mcebisi Jonas as his deputy.

Source: News24