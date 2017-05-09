9 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Judge to Provide Reasons On Zuma Cabinet Reshuffle Ruling

Tagged:

Related Topics

Judge Bashier Vally will on Tuesday provide reasons for his ruling that President Jacob Zuma must hand over all records explaining the reason why he reshuffled the Cabinet.

Vally ruled in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, after listening to arguments.

In court papers, Zuma had said that the DA's urgent application to have reasons for the recent Cabinet reshuffle divulged was misconceived and without merit.

The Democratic Alliance filed an urgent application with the court on April 24, to force Zuma to disclose his reasons for reshuffling his Cabinet on March 30.

"It is an abuse of court process," he said.

Zuma argued he was exercising his powers in terms of section 91 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. He said it was an executive decision that deserved protection from disclosure.

"It is even a level higher than the deliberations of the JSC, or just Cabinet minutes."

Zuma's lawyers argued that the DA had already acknowledged this and, on that basis, was not entitled to any record of the decision.

However, the DA said it wanted the court to review and set aside Zuma's decision to dismiss Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, and his Mcebisi Jonas as his deputy.

Source: News24

South Africa

Report Links Malema, Minister in Plot to Topple Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's top aide and government minister has shrugged off charges he is working in cohorts… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.