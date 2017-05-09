9 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ousted Hawks Boss to Apply to Interdict Mbalula

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ousted Hawks boss Major-General Berning Ntlemeza will apply in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday to interdict the Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula.

Ntlemeza's latest legal bid is seeking to interdict Mbalula from preventing him from continuing with his duties pending the outcome of his appeal against the ruling by the High Court in Pretoria.

Mbalula told media at a briefing in April that Ntlemeza's application to the Supreme Court of Appeal does not change the fact that a court of law found him to be unfit to lead the Hawks.

"Let me be clear to Ntlemeza - where ever he is - we are running a country, not a 'banana republic'. At least when I am still here and Minister of Police I will not allow this nonsense," he told reporters.

Mbalula maintained that he was merely enforcing the law.

In March, the court found that then police minister Nathi Nhleko had ignored two court judgments, which found that Ntlemeza lacked integrity and honesty, when he appointed him head of the elite police unit.

The court found that the findings in both judgments constituted "direct evidence" that Ntlemeza lacked the requisite honesty, integrity, and conscientiousness to hold public office.

News24

South Africa

Report Links Malema, Minister in Plot to Topple Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's top aide and government minister has shrugged off charges he is working in cohorts… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.