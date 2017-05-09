Dar es Salaam — Permanent Secretaries from Tanzania and South Africa today started a two day meeting in Dar es Salaam to discuss various areas of cooperation to be inked by the two governments.

The suggestions to be made will be tabled to the sectoral ministers meeting tomorrow to be chaired by minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Augustine Mahiga before the final drafting.

The meeting is part of preparations to the visit of the South African President Jacob Zuma who will tomorrow starts a three-day state visit to the country, in a response to the invitation by President John Magufuli, in January when the two leaders met in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Speaking to journalist in Dar es Salaam today, Dr Mahiga said the visit aims at strengthening existing relations, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries.

Being in the country, President Zuma and his host Dr Magufuli are expected to witness the signing of three agreements on Biodiversity conservation and Management, Transport and Energy.

According to the schedule, president Zuma will on Friday launch the South Africa's high commission building at the city centre before he visit the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) at the Muhimbili Nation Hospital (MNH).

For his part, the South African head of delegation, Mr Edward Makaayi, said the visit would further extend the investment opportunities to enable development at all levels.

"We should also pay attention ton on the arts and culture of our countries as together they make good inputs and heritages to our generations," he said.