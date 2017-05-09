South Africa: Man Who Allegedly Ran Over Tourists Back in Court

A man suspected of knocking down a group of tourists - killing a Swedish national and leaving five others injured - is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

At his last appearance on March 7, Darrel Kevin Fouter, 28, heard that a postponement was necessary because police were still investigating the incident that occurred on December 14 near his residence.

Fouter was out on R5 000 bail.

He faces charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was driving along Arum Road in Table View when he hit the pedestrians, Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said at the time.

Table View police said an eyewitness saw a vehicle speeding along the road moments before the incident.

The driver was arrested at the scene and immediately taken to have his blood tested for alcohol.

The group of foreign nationals came from countries including Holland, Israel, Denmark and Sweden.

Paramedics tried to save the young Swedish national, who had sustained multiple injuries, but were unsuccessful.

