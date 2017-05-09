8 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Vote FDC to Rescue Uganda From Bad Leaders, Says Besigye

Photo: Andrew Katabulawo /Daily Monitor
Dr Kizza Besigye campaigning for the Kagoma FDC Candidate Mr Batuwa Timothy in Budondo sub county.
By Andrew Katabulawo

Jinja — Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye is in Jinja District drumming up support for the party flag-bearer, Mr Timothy Batuwa.

Speaking to a crowd at Budondo Sub-County in Jinja today, Dr Besigye said Kagoma County should vote for the FDC candidate because they deserve better and not people who will rubberstamp unwarranted positions while in parliament.

He said it is only FDC candidates who are in position to understand the challenges the population are going through and at the same time have the key to unlock those deeply engraved problems.

He said: "If we stand up together, we can rescue our country from bad governance and the decay it going through. Let's begin by voting for the most competent leader who is Mr Batuwa."

He continued: "Thirty one-years of the ruling party have seen the people relegated to poverty, enduring bad roads and poor services in hospitals, schools."

Also in town combing votes for his party flag-bearer is President Museveni. He is yet to address the crowd.

The Kagoma parliamentary seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal nullified the result of the election following an appeal by Mr Alex Brandon Kintu who was one of the contenders in the 2016 parliamentary race.

After losing the election to Mr Moses Walyomu, Mr Kintu filed an election petition in court detailing election fraud manifested in the form of particularly voter bribery, something he said unjustly swung the results in favour of his rival.

The Court of Appeal agreed with his argument and in early March, a verdict nullifying the election was declared, resulting into the forthcoming by-election.

Candidates vying for the vacant seat

Candidates vying for the Kagoma Constituency parliamentary seat include Mr Alex Brandon Kintu (Independent), Mr Moses Walyomu (NRM), Mr Muhammed Bidondole (Independent) and Mr Timothy Batuwa Lusala (FDC).

