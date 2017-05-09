The trial of convicted drug dealer Radovan Krejcir and three others for the murder of Lebanese national Sam Issa, is expected to continue in the High Court in Johannesburg Tuesday.

Krejcir, Mfaniseni Memela, Nkanyiso Mafunda, and Siboniso Miya each face nine charges. Their co-accused, Bulgarian Lybohir Grigorov, turned State witness.

Issa was shot dead in his car at the intersection of Bradford and Smith streets, outside the Bedford Centre mall in Bedfordview, early on October 12, 2013.

Police found at least 30 spent cartridges on the scene.

The State's investigators believed he was behind the hit, despite the fact that they could not place him on the scene.

Krejcir has denied any part in Issa's murder. He claimed he only knew him vaguely from clubs and restaurants, knew that he was from Lebanon, and that he had no family in South Africa.

