Uganda: New Rotary Governor Mugisha Outlines Environmental Conservation Plan

The newly elected Rotary governor for Uganda and Tanzania has outlined his work plan singling out environmental conservation as the key priority as he begins his term of office.

Mr Kenneth Wycliffe Mugisha, who was installed in Arusha, Tanzania at the weekend, said during 2017/2018, Rotarians will plant about 2.5million trees to combat climate change which has led to an increase in global temperatures.

"We are going to plant 2.5million trees in partnership with Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), along all the highways in Uganda and also in schools," Mr Mugisha said in his maiden press conference in Kampala on Sunday.

"We need to bring back our environment because the trees help to absorb carbon and we are working with the National Forestry Authority (NFA) which has committed to provide one million trees," he added.

Rotary clubs under the Rotary District 9211 will also undertake a mass sensitization campaign about the importance of conserving the environment and also empower communities with smart technologies.

"We are going to have some people in the communities who will look after these trees and we will give them incentives like solar in return," he said.

The "rotary mission green project" also includes the restoration of trees in forest reserves around the country, where the tree cover has been destroyed.

Mr Mugisha, who hails from the Rotary Club of Muyenga also pledged to make a difference by working with partners in the public, private and civil society to transform livelihood. He replaces Mr Jayesh Asher as the governor for Rotary District 9211.

The Rotary fraternity in Uganda and its partners has established humanitarian institutions such as the Cancer Ward at Nsambya Hospital, the country's second Blood Bank at Mengo and Vijana Poa project.

In the fight against cancer, Mr Mugisha said Rotarians are in the process of building a bunker and also importing a linear accelerator to equip the cancer ward.

Mr Sam Owori, the Rotary International president-nominee for 2018 praised Mr Mugisha as a young, energetic, and dynamic governor with ability to drive a fresh agenda for community focused collaboration in areas of health, peace and conflict resolution, literacy and access to water.

Mr Mugisha is a qualified accountant and businessman. He is married to Judy Mugisha with whom they are blessed with two children.