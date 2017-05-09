9 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Accused of Killing Maties Student Back in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

The man accused of killing Stellenbosch University student Robyn Pearce is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

During his last appearance on December 19, construction worker Wasief Buxbey had no lawyer. He claimed he had murdered Pearce, 20.

"I have already confessed to the murder. I will represent myself," a distraught Buxbey said at the time.

Pearce was found dead in her mother's flat on the fourth floor of an apartment building in Sea Point on December 2.

She had been stabbed in the stomach, and some items were missing from the flat.

News24

South Africa

Report Links Malema, Minister in Plot to Topple Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's top aide and government minister has shrugged off charges he is working in cohorts… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.