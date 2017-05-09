The man accused of killing Stellenbosch University student Robyn Pearce is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

During his last appearance on December 19, construction worker Wasief Buxbey had no lawyer. He claimed he had murdered Pearce, 20.

"I have already confessed to the murder. I will represent myself," a distraught Buxbey said at the time.

Pearce was found dead in her mother's flat on the fourth floor of an apartment building in Sea Point on December 2.

She had been stabbed in the stomach, and some items were missing from the flat.

