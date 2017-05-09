Uganda: Wacha-Olwol Eulogised As Peaceful, Performer

Lira — The former presidential commissioner, Mzee Joel Wacha-Olwol, was finally laid to rest at his home in Alik village, Amach Sub-county in Lira District yesterday.

Prior to the church service, many politicians hailed the deceased as his family members engaged in battles over his final resting place.

According to his Will, Mzee Wacha-Olwol dictated that he should be buried at his own home or his father's home. Two graves to that effect were dug, last Friday upon receiving news about his death. But he was finally laid to rest at his own home.

While eulogising the deceased, the Lango Parliamentary Group vice chairperson, Ms Santa Alum Ogwang, explained that Wacha-Olwol was being honoured because he was a peace loving person who never got involved in any conflict.

Ms Miria Obote, who represented the Uganda Peoples Congress party, said Mzee Wacha-Olwol offered tremendous efforts in development of Uganda. "I am calling upon young people to emulate Mzee Wacha-Olwol so that they become resourceful to this country," she said.

Ms Obote said the deceased was a distinguished performer in civil service which automatically propelled his leadership career to titular head of state.

President Museveni, who was the chief mourner, praised the deceased, as a very peaceful Ugandan because he was never involved in any conflict.

"I really wished meeting Mzee and talking to him but I want to say he served Uganda diligently. He led a good example to all of us. May the Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace," he told thousands of mourners.

However, President Museveni blamed some officials in his government for delaying to pay Mzee Wacha-Olwol's retirement benefits.

"My efforts were frustrated by my staff who took longer than usual to effect the directive," he noted.

The Erute South MP, Mr Jonathan Odur, in whose constituency the deceased was buried appealed to government to renovate the deceased's home as a way of appreciating his efforts to the country's development.