Kampala — The whereabouts of a dozen children, among them a two-year-old baby, of a suspected killer of former police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi remain unknown more than a month after armed security personnel allegedly arrested them.

The incarcerated children are aged between two and 20.

Police first picked Mr Abdu Rashid Mbaziira, who is currently on remand, and two of his three wives --- Hadijjah Bint Salim, Aisha Ampiire --- three days after Kaweesi, his guard and driver were gunned down in the city suburb of Kulambiro on March 17.

The women said they were detained for six days at Kireka, the former headquarters of the Special Investigations Unit, and later at Naggalama Police Station.

They claim interrogators forced them to strip. Police, however, released them without preferring any charge against them.

The third wife, Ms Fatumah Najjuma, survived arrest because she was on the fateful day away taking care of her sick mother.

In an interview with NTV, a sister station to this newspaper, the three wives said separately that police rounded up their children, who were at home in Nambale in Mukono District, on March 21.

They were bundled into a 14-seater taxi and driven to an unknown location, said Ms Najjuma, citing accounts offered by neighbours since the family heads were all away.

The people who rounded up the kids were armed, but not uniformed, making it difficult to confirm their identity.

They seized some household items, including clothing and food, neighbours told the distressed women.

"We do not know where our children are. Police [at Naggalama] told us to forget about them and advised us to get new husbands and produce other children," Ms Bint Salim said.

One of the children, Radish Nambaziira, suffers from epilepsy, a chronic neurological disorder characterised by regular seizures, said her mother Najjuma. "How are they keeping such a child?" she wondered.

No information

Police spokesperson Asan Kasingye told Daily Monitor that he had not received information on the whereabouts of the said children and would not comment.

The two wives said although they were arrested together with their husband Mbaziira, police separated them at SIU in Kireka and they did not know his whereabouts until last Friday when he and other suspects appeared in court to answer to charges of murdering Kaweesi.

They claimed that upon arrest they were blindfolded before transfer to Kireka SIU headquarters where police told them their husband, who has been arrested three times on different charges, was one of the killers of the slain spokesperson.

Ms Ampiire and Ms Salim both said they were tortured while in police custody and the latter claimed she was confined in a cell with a snake. This claim could not be independently verified.

Both women were freed on March 26, but police reportedly told them to keep their home closed to visitors.