8 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ol Pejeta Wins Community Award At Global Tourism Fete

Photo: The Nation
Tourists take a closer look at a northern white rhino at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy (file photo).
By Joseph Wangui

Ol Pejeta wildlife conservancy in Laikipia County has won the Community Award at the 2017 Tourism for Tomorrow Awards at Global Summit held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The summit, organised by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), was held on April 27.

The award was received by the conservancy's Community Development Manager Moses Muthoki.

"The Tourism for Tomorrow Awards recognise how tourism can create socio-economic and cultural benefits for local communities and environments - in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," said Elodie Sampere who is in charge of marketing at the conservancy.

The Community Award is given to organisations that use gains from their tourism activities to foster positive societal change among communities directly affected by their operations.

Ms Sampere explained that the conservancy reinvests 100 per cent of its income from tourism into conservation and community development.

"Ol Pejeta Conservancy works to develop the funding necessary to pay for our wildlife conservation work, and to support projects that benefit the people living within our neighbouring communities," she added.

By the end of 2016, Ol Pejeta had raised and dispersed over US$ 6.5 million (Sh669.5 million) in support of its community development programmes such as health, education, water, agriculture and community based conservation tourism ventures.

"This award is proof that our model of working closely with communities is the only way of conserving endangered species like rhinos at scale. We feel that this model should be replicated across the world to further conservation," said Ol Pejeta CEO Richard Vigne.

During the stiff competition in annual awards, five categories are recognised including community Award, Destination Award, Environment Award, Innovation Award and People Award.

The conservancy has some of the world's most endangered animal species and is considered East Africa's largest black rhino sanctuary.

Ol Pejeta beat Cinnamon Wild Yala from Sri Lanka and G Adventures from Canada.

