Uganda: Christians Raise Shs20 Million for Teso Hunger Victims

Kampala — Christians in Kampala last Saturday raised Shs20m in cash and four tonnes of maize flour in the first of many relief efforts for famine-ravaged families in Teso sub-region.

The food mobilisation happened during a special mass at St Charles Lwanga Church in Ntinda, a city suburb, presided over by Msgr John Kauta, the secretary-general of Uganda Episcopal Conference.

God's love, he said, can only be felt by "our love for our neighbour" and urged well-wishers to donate generously to salvage the people of Teso from starving to death.

Msgr Kauta rebuked individuals who mock the famine victims for resorting to feeding on termites and white ants, likening these to equivalent of grass-hoppers being a delicacy in the central and other regions of the country.

"Termites are good things to eat, but they are only eaten as dessert," he said, adding: "You can never eat enough termites to fill your stomach and like nsenene (grass-hoppers), they are seasonal," he said.

Residents in some parts of Teso, including school children and elderly women and men, have been captured in television footages harvesting termites from ant-hills, hunting down edible rats and picking wild leaves locally called ecomai in desperate efforts to fix a meal amid biting hunger.

Mr Tom Okelotto, the chairman Iteso Welfare Association that organised the ecumenical service in Ntinda, said they will be available over the next three weeks to receive food and cash donations from Good Samaritans.

"Whatever little you have, we shall receive to save lives of the people in need. Hunger in Teso is not about to end tomorrow because after this drought, we expect floods but are our people prepared?" he said.

He added that they will work with the government to identify areas in critical need and sensitise the affected people on how to avert hunger in future.