9 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Saving the ANC Requires More Than a Zuma Resignation

analysis By Brij Maharaj

President Jacob Zuma's resignation would not solve SA's political crisis. The real culprits who are destroying South Africa's prosperous democratic destiny and the values of Mandela, Tambo and Sisulu, are the ANC sycophants in the NEC and Parliament who tolerate, defend and celebrate Zuma's various indiscretions. They also feed from the same trough.

In terms of etymology, booing is an expression of strong audience disapproval against the performance of an entertainer on stage. More recently the booing of politicians was interpreted as a manifestation of public condemnation and disapproval.

Addressing journalists at the World Economic Forum last week, Jacob Zuma said that "booing" is a sign that "we are maturing as a democracy". It is also gratifying to learn that there will be no "angry President charging the police to go and arrest all of these people" (and errant columnists, one hopes!).

This is the spin coming from the ANC after the extraordinary humiliation when angry workers objected to the presence of President Jacob Zuma at the May Day rally in Bloemfontein, and Cosatu was forced to cancel the event.

Former KZN Premier, Senzo Mchunu said: "The situation is bad. The President is explaining his own brand of democracy, saying...

