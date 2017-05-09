Tanzania: Indiscriminate High Rise Buildings Worry Legislator

Dodoma — Construction of high rise buildings in any city is supposed to adhere to rules and regulations given by engineering boards which are found in the building contract.

This was said in parliament by the Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Angelina Mabula when she was responding to a question from Special Seats Member of Parliament, Mariam Kisangi (CCM).

She wanted to know why the government is issuing building permits for high rise buildings along major roads, which risk demolition to pave way for road expansion.

In her response, the deputy minister said that construction of high rise buildings along major roads is currently rampant, saying that this is mostly caused by improvement of road infrastructure in most cities.

She said that improvement of road infrastructure usually attracts a big number of investors who construct business structures, petrol stations, hotels and residential apartments.

"This is a normal thing in any developing country because good roads increase the value of any area, which in turn attracts investors," said the deputy minister.

She said that to ensure they are not faced with a possibility of paying compensation to those who have constructed high rise buildings along major roads; the government has put several measures in place.

One of the measures she said includes identifying areas ripe for redevelopment to harmonize current and future land use and to divide the areas according to value of the land.

She said some of the areas already identified include Kariakoo, Kurasini, Temeke, Msasani, Oysterbay, Magomeni and Ilala. In other areas, she said planning of these areas is considered through master plans of the concerned towns.