Tanzania: Azam to Retain Romanian Coach

East African champs, Azam FC will extend contract with their Romanian tactician Aristica Cioba, sources in the club confirmed yesterday.

Azam who have lost tickets to compete in the continental class tournament next season after failing to win neither the Azam Sports Federation CUP(ASFC) nor the league title, seemed to have been satisfied with the Romanian coach.

Reports from the club said the leaders has agreed to extend the contract with the Romanian after the end of the six-month term he signed with the club after parting ways with their Spaniard coach Zeben Hernandez and his technical bench staff.

Prevailing reports said the leadership has already consulted the Romanian tactician for discussion of the contract renewal and he is said to okayed the proposal. Sources in the club said the Romanian will sign a one- year contract extension meaning he will continue to be with the club next season. Azam and Cioba are expected to pen down the contract extension immediately after the league reaches its climax this month.

Azam are settled in third place of the Mainland Premier league with 49 points after their Saturday night league match 3-1 win against Mbao FC at Chamazi Complex in Dar es Salaam.

They have remained with two games to wind up their league campaign. The league title is currently a two horse race whereby Simba and the defending champions Young Africans are in a fierce battle for the league title.

Azam cemented the ownership of the third position following their 3-1 victory to go two point clear against their close competitor Kagera Sugar who were held a 1-1 draw by Ruvu Shooting , both Azam and Kagera Sugar are counted out of the title race as even if they won their remaining game they won't be able to overtake Simba and Yanga.

In the game which witnessed a minute of silence to commemorate 32 St Lucky Vincent pupils who perished in a horrific accident which occurred last Saturday in Karatu District, Arusha Region, host Azam took the lead of the match through their skipper John Bocco in the 13th minute and Shaaban Idd doubled the lead for his team in the second half with a brace.

Idd who came in from the bench in the 29th minute for Frank Domayo scored in the 53rd and 59 minutes respectively to make the score 3-0 before Mbao scoring their consolation goal in the 84th minute through Ndaki Robert.

In two consecutive years Azam the ice-cream makers club managed to book their ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup but this season they have failed to do so after their ups and downs results in the league.