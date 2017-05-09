9 May 2017

Nigeria: Osinbajo to Sign 2017 Budget Into Law, Inaugurate New Mnisters - Presidency

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Though report of the three-man Presidential Committee that investigated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General, Nigerian Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke, is yet to be made public, both men stand suspended, a Presidency source has said.

Investigations by Vanguard, last night, revealed that chairman of the committee, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo would not take any soft measure that may exonerate Lawal and Oke.

Findings also indicated that Osinbajo may have quietly submitted the report to President Buhari during their meeting the night the President departed.

The top Presidency source, privy to the workings of the committee, which concluded its assignment last week, said Osinbajo, as the Acting President, was likely to implement the outcome of the report without waiting for President Buhari's return.

The source also told Vanguard that Osinbajo was most likely to sign the 2017 budget into law should the document be passed by the National Assembly any time soon.

The same goes for the swearing in of the two minister-designates, who had been screened and confirmed by the Senate.

The source said: "Look, the President, before leaving, had briefed Osinbajo. He had empowered him to do certain things on his behalf. Both had some discussions on a wide range of issues. So, those things may be part of what they discussed."

