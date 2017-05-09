The National U-17 team, Serengeti Boys arrived in Libreville, Gabon yesterday ready for their African Youth Championship (AYC) finals.

Serengeti Boys arrived in Gabon yesterday morning from Cameroon where they had pitched a week training camp, before heading to Gabon.

Players, coaches and officials were accorded by an official from Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) official , Pellegrinius Rutayuga who has been in Libreville early to prepare for the team's logistic.

The team will be staying at Hotel Nomad during the entire tournament which officially kicks off on May 14 and climaxes on 28 in the Gabonese cities of Libreville and Port Gentil.

Serengeti Boys who are pooled in group B, pitched a week training camp in the capital of Cameroon, Yaoundé where they played two friendly international games against hosts Cameroon's U-17 side which is also participating in the same event. The team registered a 1-0 win their first match against Cameroon before their hosts settled the score in the second match with also a 1-0 win.

The injury free Serengeti Boys team comprises, goalkeeper: Ramadhan Kabwili, Samwel edward and Kelvin Kayego, defenders are Kibwana Ally Shomari, Nickson Kibabage, Israel Mwenda, Dickson Job, Ally Msengi, Issa Makamba and enrick Vitalis Nkosi.

Midfielders: Kelvin Nashon Naftali, Ally Ng'anzi, Mohamed Rashid, Shaaban Ada, Mathias Juan, Marco Gerald, Abdulhamis Suleiman, Saidi Mussa and Cyprian Benedictor Mtesigwa while strikers are Muhsin Malima Makame, Yohana Mkomola, Ibrahim Abdallah, Assad Juma and Abdul Suleiman.

The technical bench comprises head coach Bakari Shime alias 'Black Wizard', Oscar Mirambo (Assistant Coach), Muharami Mohamed (goalkeepers coach), Kim Poulsen (Technical Advisor), edward evans (Kit Manager) and team physician Shecky Mngazija.

Serengeti Boys will kick off their campaign in the event against cup holders Mali on May 15 in Libreville were group team are based other teams in the group are Angola and Niger.

Whereas the host Gabon, Cameroon, Ghana and Guinea make up Group A and will be based in Port Gentil and the hosts Gabon will play the tournament opening game on May 14 against Guinea and later in the day Cameroon will face Ghana.