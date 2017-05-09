Tanzania: Crews Register for Stado Mzizima Rally

Mzizima Motor Sports Club has begun to register drivers and navigators who will participate in the third round of this year's National Rally Championship (NRC) series to be staged in areas around Bagamoyo on May 20 and 21.

Over twenty entries are expected to light up the two-day thriller, according to Hidaya Kamanga, the chairperson of the event's organiser, Mzizima Motor Sports Club (MMSC). "Everything is in place we are going to revisit the historic sites of Bagamoyo once again," she said.

Ms Kamanga said the rally has already appealed four major sponsors besides attracting over twenty drivers from five clubs. She said the figure heads of the event are Stado Rally team members; Ahmed Huwel and Davis Mosha, who have bankrolled the event under their corporate firms' banners.

She named the firms as Mkwawa Pure Drinking Water of Iringa, Kobil Tanzania, Nissan Tanzania, Red Bull and Southern Sun who have backed the event for the third consecutive year. According the chairperson, this year's rally will open with the Super Special Stage (SSS) in Bagamoyo on Saturday, May 20.

She said both Huwel and Mosha will have confirmed to compete in the event and so will Gerald Miller, the winners of the first two rounds held in Kilimanjaro and Iringa.

She said the hosts Mzizima Motor Spors Club will represented by Dharam Pandya from Puma Rally team.

Pandya will enter the rally as the second- placed driver in the national seeding points table.

Pandya told 'Daily News' yesterday that he was looking for his first win of this season after claiming the third position in the two previous events.