8 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: LAPF to Team With Dar City Council to Build New Bus Terminal

By Valentine Oforo

At Least Sh28 71 Billion will be used for the construction of the state-of-the-art bus Terminal at Mbezi Louis in Dar es Salaam.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office, (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Suleiman Jaffo told the Parliament today that the envisaged project would be implemented by the Dar es Salaam City Council and the Local Authority Pension Fund (LAPF).

He revealed the plan when responding to a question from Ubungo MP, Saed Kubenea (Chadema) who wanted to know when construction of the bus terminal will commence.

In a supplementary question, Kibamba MP, John Mnyika (Chadema) challenged the government to implement the project immediately.

"Since 2012 the government keeps on telling the Parliament that it would construct the new bus terminal in Mbezi Louis but nothing has so far been done. When exactly will the government start implementing this project?" he asked.

In his response, minister Jaffo said preparations for the project were at advanced stage.

"We are currently finalising some necessary protocols so that we can undertake the project more professionally," he said.

He also told the Parliament that Dar es Salaam city council has already entered into a contract with the Mzizima Properties Limited for supervising daily activities at the envisaged new Mbezi Louis bus terminal.

