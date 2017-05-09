Tanzania: Muheza Accident Victims Identified

Muheza — Two out of Four bodies of people who died in a crash involving a mini bus and a truck have been identified by their relatives.

The relatives of the deceased recognised the deceased bodies during an exercise which was conducted at Muheza District Hospital early on Monday.

The accident occurred at around 2am on Sunday also left 13 people wounded.

Muheza District Commissioner, Ms Mwanaisha Tumbo, confirmed the accident. Ms Tumbo said out of the bodies of the four people, who died in the accident, two have been identified.

He named those who were identified as Ms Ummy Amiri, 28, resident of Tingeni and Nassib Salim, 18, of Ngorongoro village.

Those, who were injured in the accident are Abdallah Majid, 37, Mlondwa Guge, 44, Twahiru Sebarua, 35 and Shaaban Abbas, 21.

Others are Festo Asilia, 35, Abdillah Fungo, 32, Ali Mohamed, 30, Isihaka Hassan, 27 and Ibrahim Bilal, 5. Also in the list are Magreth Tito, 35 and Ummy Omary, 23.