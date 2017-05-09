8 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Muheza Accident Victims Identified

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Burhani Yakub

Muheza — Two out of Four bodies of people who died in a crash involving a mini bus and a truck have been identified by their relatives.

The relatives of the deceased recognised the deceased bodies during an exercise which was conducted at Muheza District Hospital early on Monday.

The accident occurred at around 2am on Sunday also left 13 people wounded.

Muheza District Commissioner, Ms Mwanaisha Tumbo, confirmed the accident. Ms Tumbo said out of the bodies of the four people, who died in the accident, two have been identified.

He named those who were identified as Ms Ummy Amiri, 28, resident of Tingeni and Nassib Salim, 18, of Ngorongoro village.

Those, who were injured in the accident are Abdallah Majid, 37, Mlondwa Guge, 44, Twahiru Sebarua, 35 and Shaaban Abbas, 21.

Others are Festo Asilia, 35, Abdillah Fungo, 32, Ali Mohamed, 30, Isihaka Hassan, 27 and Ibrahim Bilal, 5. Also in the list are Magreth Tito, 35 and Ummy Omary, 23.

Tanzania

Country Mourns 32 Pupils Who Died in a Bus Crash

The coldness of Arusha, with which the residents of this city have been long accustomed at this time of year, was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.