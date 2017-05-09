Tanzania: Media Council of Tanzania Bemoan Use of Indecent Pictures

Dar es Salaam — Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) has expressed deep concern over the use of bad taste photographs by some sections of media when covering the Karatu accident which killed 33 pupils of Lucky Vincent Nursery and Primary school.

Two teachers and a driver were also killed in the accident which has shocked the nation.

MCT Executive Secretary, Mr Kajubi Mukanjanga said on Monday that it was quite disappointing to see small section of media using photographs of the dead pupils without regard to the anguish of the parents and relatives of the deceased.

According to Mr Mukajanga, codes of ethics for journalists and media workers are quite clear as regards to coverage of the dead and the bereaved, which requires utmost decency and respect.