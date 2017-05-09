8 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Media Council of Tanzania Bemoan Use of Indecent Pictures

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) has expressed deep concern over the use of bad taste photographs by some sections of media when covering the Karatu accident which killed 33 pupils of Lucky Vincent Nursery and Primary school.

Two teachers and a driver were also killed in the accident which has shocked the nation.

MCT Executive Secretary, Mr Kajubi Mukanjanga said on Monday that it was quite disappointing to see small section of media using photographs of the dead pupils without regard to the anguish of the parents and relatives of the deceased.

According to Mr Mukajanga, codes of ethics for journalists and media workers are quite clear as regards to coverage of the dead and the bereaved, which requires utmost decency and respect.

Tanzania

Country Mourns 32 Pupils Who Died in a Bus Crash

The coldness of Arusha, with which the residents of this city have been long accustomed at this time of year, was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.