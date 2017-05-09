Tanzania: Tanga Cement Okays Sh5 Billion Dividend Despite Revenue Dip

Dar es Salaam — Shareholders of Tanga Cement Public Limited Company, which trades as Simba, will pocket a total dividend of Sh5.094 billion as the company maintains its payment policy despite a drop in both revenue and profit.

The company's revenue dropped by 20 per cent in 2016 due to competition - fuelled by the coming of new players in the industry - and lower government spending on infrastructure. Revenue for the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) listed cement maker dropped to Sh166.9 billion in 2016 from Sh209.1 billion in 2015.

The Sh5.094 billion total dividend translates into a dividend per share of Sh80, the same as it was last year, financial figures show.

With competition, the company has seen its revenue dropping for five years consecutively as new market entrants force the existing ones to lower their prices.

"Market headwinds negatively impacted on Tanga Cement sales revenue year-on-year from Sh209 billion to Sh167 billion due to continued competition market pressure and lower infrastructure project spending from Government," the company's board chairman, Mr Lawrence Masha said at the company's annual general meeting at the weekend.

However, despite falling net profits it managed to increase its operating earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to Sh38 billion in 2016 from Sh29 billion in 2015.

The cement producer commissioned its second integrated production line in August 2016, helping to increase its production capacity to 1.25 metric tonnes per year.

Going forward, the company remains optimistic that with the government's major construction projects scheduled to start this year, the future remains bright.

"With Tanzania being the second largest construction market in East Africa, cement output is anticipated to increase and Tanga Cement is well positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunities in the market," said Mr Masha.