Uganda: Two Killed Over Café Robbery

Lira — Angry mob on Monday killed two people suspected to have been behind series of theft at Sankofa Café in Lira Town.

Luck ran out when the deceased: Allan Ojuka, a former staff at the café and Brian Okello allegedly visited the facility on Sunday night with intent to steal again.

According to the café's manager, Mr James Okii, this was the seventh times thugs had broken into the business premise and stolen a number of food and non-food items and cash.

Sanfoka Café, located at Plot 11A on Ogwanguzi Road, was established in 2007 by an American, Mr Brian Davis.

Last week, the management then hired a security guard from Alpha Guard to help man the premises.

"At 1am, I received a call from the guard that the thieves had come. Immediately, I came and found out that a lot of water was flowing on the floor and I suspected there was a problem," Mr Okii told Daily Monitor on Monday, adding that suspected thieves entered the café side after climbing the wall using galvanised water pipes.

Upon checking, the manager found out that Shs450,000 and airtime worth Shs60,000 that were in their drawer; two office phones, four laptop computers, one monitor and two laptop computer keyboards had been stolen.

Only the four laptop computers were recovered as the suspects attempted to package them in a polythene bag.

"When we got them (suspects), one who had an iron bar attempted to hit me but I dodged it," the manager added.

At this point, the security guard ran to Lira Central Police Station, about 300 metres away and reported the matter.

Again, when no personnel was deployed, the management of Sankofa went back to police but on their way back, they found the suspects that were locked in the corridor had already been killed by the mob.

"At 6:30am, the mob over powered us, broke the gate and killed the suspects," Mr Okii explained.

Before they were killed, the suspects pleaded for mercy, confessing that they were members of an organised gang group that has been terrorising residents of Lira Town. They could sleep under trees at Lira Golf Course at day time as they draw plans to attack their victims.

The North Kyoga regional police commander, John Peter Ematu, who visited the scene, said he would deploy police detectives to investigate the incident.

Past incidents

In 2015, thugs stole Shs380,000 at Sankofa. In August and December 2016, three mobile phones disappeared. Fourth incidents happened in January this year when thugs stole foodstuff worth thousands of shillings. And in February 2017, they stole foodstuff again. In April 2017, a generator worth Shs3.5m was stolen.