8 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Transport Disrupted As Heavy Rains Pound Kilifi

By Kazungu Samuel

Transport on the busy Malindi-Mombasa highway was Monday afternoon disrupted for nearly three hours after Mbogolo Bridge was submerged following heavy rains in the region.

Vehicles could not cross the bridge as Mbogolo River in Kilifi County burst its banks and submerged the bridge.

A section of the bridge was destroyed after the water subsided.

Mr Adan Mohamed, the county chief officer in charge of disaster management led a team to assess the situation.

He appealed to Kenya National highway Authority (Kenha)to repair the damaged section to avert disaster.

"This bridge is now a disaster in waiting and we would like Kenha to immediately send its engineers to come and see how this bridge can be urgently repaired. We are fearing that if the rains continue, it will be swept away," said Mr Adan.

He further said his department is prepared for any emergency.

"Our disaster teams are alert on the ground. We have mobilised our staffs to be ready in any emergencies. We have also set aside funds to buy food, blankets and mosquito nets for those who will be affected by the rains," said Mr Adan.

Kilifi traffic base commander Christine Maguti said police officers were at the scene to control traffic.

