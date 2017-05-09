Uganda: Last Chance to Get Katarikawe's Fine Art Work

For those still thinking about acquiring a painting by legendary Ugandan painter Jak Katarikawe, this may be your last chance.

Currently there are two artworks of Katarikawe hanging at the Nairobi Gallery. Village Life shows a rural setting in Uganda with villagers, huts, long-horned Ankole cattle, land planted with rows of crops, a small lake and the national flag.

Family is a yellow and white portrait of a bespectacled father, mother and daughter holding each other lovingly with smiling faces. They are surrounded by a throng of white-faced cows with long horns and the human-like faces that characterise many of Katarikawe's animal images.

Both illustrations are oils on canvas, painted in soft hues and in the fanciful style that Katarikawe favours as a means of narrating stories that are heavily influenced by his countryside upbringing.

Katarikawe is a long-time resident of Kenya and a well-known figure in East Africa's art scene since the 1960s. Due to poor health and low sales, his productivity has diminished over the past few years. Those familiar with his work also cite a decline in the fineness of his recent paintings.

"I would say the two pieces at Nairobi Gallery are among the last works of his previous quality on the market," said Alan Donovan, co-founder of the African Heritage Gallery. There is a third painting themed around elephants that awaits a buyer, according to Donovan.

In his heyday, Katarikawe's sold his work through famous galleries such as the now defunct Gallery Watatu in Nairobi, run by the late Ruth Schaffner, who was well connected in the global art world.

Sadly, Katarikawe's plight echoes that of many older artists including John Odochameny in Uganda, Elkana Ong'esa and Richard Onyango in Kenya.

Pioneering artists who relocated overseas seem to have fared better, such as ceramist Magdalene Odundo of Kenya and sculptor Francis Nnaggenda, who returned to Uganda to chair the Fine Arts Department at Makerere University. -