Kenya: Galleries - Why Context Counts for Ancestral Icons

analysis

When looking at artworks, context counts.

To take one extreme example, if you put a genuine Leonardo on the wall in a slum, surely it would be dismissed as a cheap copy.

And to take an example not so extreme (it happens quite often), if you saw a forgery of some famous painter on the wall of a prestigious public gallery you would immediately accept it as genuine and start to purr about its quality, its depth, its insight into our humanity and the skill of its maker.

Nor would you be alone. I would do it too and so, I think, would practically everyone, including curators and many an expert.

So if context is not quite everything, it certainly goes a very long way towards our understanding and enjoyment of what we see.

This struck me yet again when visiting a current exhibition of paintings by El Tayeb Dawelbait, a Sudanese living in exile in Nairobi.

It is at the Tribal Gallery, on the city's Loresho Ridge, where the owner's home has been converted into a showplace for rugs, shawls and scarves, pottery, chests, chairs and little wooden boxes -- mostly from India and Pakistan -- plus a range of tables, shelves and benches made on the premises from recycled bits of dhows, old doors and window frames.

Delightful it all is too... and it certainly sets the scene for El Tayeb's paintings. In acrylics on recycled wood, the forms mostly of faces in profile are scratched through the surface, revealing the history of the boards as the lines gouge down through multiple layers of previous paint.

Often the artist leaves his found wood virtually intact, the rich patina of original paint chipped and flaking, so we see a cupboard door turned upright through 90 degrees, the head in the centre panel with the surround left as the frame, complete with handle at one end and hinges at the other.

The difficulty this presents here is that the paintings are so much a part of the background furnishings that the distinction between fine and applied art rears its head again. Handy categories of course, but where if at all do you draw the line?

You could take an El Tayeb off the wall, lay it across a set of legs and place a cup of coffee on it. Equally you could so admire a dhow's weathered rudder that you could hang it on the wall and enjoy it as a piece of sculpture.

Unfortunately at Tribal, the superficial similarities are so strong that it is all too easy to allow the decorative effect of these paintings to overwhelm their relevance to the artist's Nubian ancestry, the grandeur of that culture's hieratic heads and their concomitant imagery of priests and heroes.

Here they become lost amid the visual noise of chiming material.

Viewed against a simpler backdrop one is free to enjoy their subtlety; their nuances of colour -- off white to cream sounding against hints of pale blue, a delicate lemon, cinnamon or a soft, sage green -- and the tonal effects gained through careful stippling; of the way the heads speak within their containment; their silent interrogation of the inner self resonating through centuries of tradition.

Of some 25 heads, only four or five are full face and only in these are we given indications of the eyes.

Most of the work is done by the incised drawing of the blind profiles. They are realised through multiple searching lines, into which has been rubbed black paint, separating and then intertwining, creating a velvety thread that outlines the main features -- forehead, nose, mouth and chin.

They are filaments that bind the face to the board as the roots of a delicate plant seek soil. However, we have seen rather a lot recently of El Tayeb's heads on recycled wood.

They are so distinctive that beautiful and profound though they certainly are, they now seem to me to be a statement that has been completed; image and medium combined that has come a full circle, and as this exhibition demonstrates, in danger of melding with the background noise.

Three framed drawings of comparable heads; but in ink and wash on paper, are here placed to one side, flat on a chest. They speak too of the cycle of life -- the mysteries of birth and death -- and have similar dignity to the painted boards yet the more flexible medium offers El Tayeb the opportunity to draw with greater fluency. Less monumental perhaps, but also less aloof and therefore more relevant and closer to the viewer.

This more familiar vehicle of ink on paper puts us on safer ground, offering an immediacy that aids our empathy for this artist's work and places it more firmly with the context of our everyday understanding.

And in this setting in particular, and especially with this artist, context counts.

Frank Whalley runs Lenga Juu, an arts consultancy based in Nairobi.