Rwanda: The Waka Warrior Race's Here

"The mud is calling you" is the catch phrase of the Waka Warrior Obstacle Race 2017, the second edition of a military-style obstacle course competition slated for May 13.

The Waka Warrior race is much more than mud puddles and slippery obstacles. It is a test of one's fitness and endurance levels.

The race course, which for the second time will take place at Masaka Farms in Gasabo district, on the outskirts of Kigali, will feature intense military-style physical challenges aimed at testing the endurance and fitness of participants.

The organisers say that this year's edition will be bigger and has already attracted participants from the region. They intend to make it an annual regional fun and fitness event.

At the inaugural event last year, at least 300 people participated and they were cheered on by a crowd of 400 spectators who turned up to see mainly young Kigali's professionals tussle and tumble in the mud.

"This year's race will be more challenging. Participants will need to train if they are to complete the course," says Alexia Uwera Mupende, the race publicist. The event is organised by Waka Fitness, an upscale fitness centre located in the posh Kigali suburb of Kimihurura.

The race, which is akin to the Japanese "Ninja Warrior" event, involves participants overcoming a number of obstacles from piles of tires, high walls, a stream of water, mud puddles, soapy tarpaulins, walking on narrow platforms and running through a fire; walking in pools of ice water and going under barbed wire obstacles.

"Last year was a great event and we hope this year will be bigger and better with the participation of more East Africans," says Mupende.

George Ndirangu, an anchor with CNBC Africa and a fitness enthusiast, participated in last year's course and reckons that the obstacle course tested every muscle of his body, despite his going in fit.

"It was an intense experience, like nothing I had ever done before. I understand this year's course will be three times as gruelling, but all I can say is, 'Bring it on,'" said Ndirangu.

The organisers say the race's objective is partly to promote a healthy lifestyle among young people, with research showing that most of them are obese from bad eating habits and sedentary lifestyles of work and school only.

To add fun to the event and make it family oriented, the post-race activities include live music, games, food and drinks for the rest of the afternoon.

"Last year's course was exciting but many people did not know about it. This year, I have talked to many of my friends and they are interested in participating. We are already training," says Rose Umulisa, who took part in last year's event.

According to the organisers, participants can register as teams or as individuals, the registration fee is Rwf15,000 ($18) which includes a competition kit.

Up for grabs are air tickets to multiple destinations, hotel vouchers and different prizes from sponsors including electronic gadgets.