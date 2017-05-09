8 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 38 Narrowly Escape Death in Vihiga After Bus Rolls

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Derrick Luvega/The Nation
The bus in which the 38 injured passengers were travelling rolled on the Serem-Gambogi road in Vihiga County on May 8, 2017.
By Derrick Luvega

Thirty-eight passengers are fighting for their lives at the Vihiga district hospital after a school bus they were travelling in rolled on Serem-Gambogi road on Monday.

Acting county police Commander Justine Nyaga said the injured were headed to a political forum at the home of Hamisi MP Charles Gimose, where elders had gathered to endorse his candidature.

No one died in the accident.

Doctors at the Mbale based Teaching and Referral hospital said the 38 sustained injuries and were currently undergoing treatment.

Medical superintendent Dr Emmanuel Ayodi said a number of them had multiple fractures while others had soft tissue as well as head injuries.

One person, he added, suffered a traumatic amputation of his left arm.

MULTIPLE FRACTURES

"We received a call informing us of the accident and immediately mobilised our ambulances. Thirty-eight victims are in our facility and we are trying to manage their conditions," said Dr Ayodi.

"Most of them sustained multiple fractures, soft tissue injuries and head injuries. We are taking two to the theatre because their injuries require close medical attention," he added.

Dr Ayodi said all the injured men are of an advanced age of about 50 years and above.

The passengers, he said, are from Jideleri, Musunji, Shiru, Muhudu and several other villages from the vast Hamisi constituency.

One of the victims, Ernest Asotsi, 63, said the bus hit a stone along the wavy road and the driver lost control.

SECOND TERM

Mr Asotsi said: "We were coming from different villages on our way to our MP's home. The vehicle hit a stone and lost control. It then rolled and landed on the road. I don't know how I got out."

Mr Asotsi lost his left arm in the accident and sustained other injuries on his body.

Dr Ayodi, however, said the patient had regained consciousness and was being monitored.

The event that was held at the MP's home was already underway at the time the accident occurred.

The elders had gone to his home to endorse his bid for a second term. Mr Gimose is seeking re-election on a Ford Kenya ticket.

Kenya

Flour Prices Unlikely to Come Down Until July, Millers Warn

Flour (unga) prices are unlikely to come down until July when the country is expected to have adequate stocks to meet… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.