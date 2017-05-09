Photo: Derrick Luvega/The Nation

The bus in which the 38 injured passengers were travelling rolled on the Serem-Gambogi road in Vihiga County on May 8, 2017.

Thirty-eight passengers are fighting for their lives at the Vihiga district hospital after a school bus they were travelling in rolled on Serem-Gambogi road on Monday.

Acting county police Commander Justine Nyaga said the injured were headed to a political forum at the home of Hamisi MP Charles Gimose, where elders had gathered to endorse his candidature.

No one died in the accident.

Doctors at the Mbale based Teaching and Referral hospital said the 38 sustained injuries and were currently undergoing treatment.

Medical superintendent Dr Emmanuel Ayodi said a number of them had multiple fractures while others had soft tissue as well as head injuries.

One person, he added, suffered a traumatic amputation of his left arm.

MULTIPLE FRACTURES

"We received a call informing us of the accident and immediately mobilised our ambulances. Thirty-eight victims are in our facility and we are trying to manage their conditions," said Dr Ayodi.

"Most of them sustained multiple fractures, soft tissue injuries and head injuries. We are taking two to the theatre because their injuries require close medical attention," he added.

Dr Ayodi said all the injured men are of an advanced age of about 50 years and above.

The passengers, he said, are from Jideleri, Musunji, Shiru, Muhudu and several other villages from the vast Hamisi constituency.

One of the victims, Ernest Asotsi, 63, said the bus hit a stone along the wavy road and the driver lost control.

SECOND TERM

Mr Asotsi said: "We were coming from different villages on our way to our MP's home. The vehicle hit a stone and lost control. It then rolled and landed on the road. I don't know how I got out."

Mr Asotsi lost his left arm in the accident and sustained other injuries on his body.

Dr Ayodi, however, said the patient had regained consciousness and was being monitored.

The event that was held at the MP's home was already underway at the time the accident occurred.

The elders had gone to his home to endorse his bid for a second term. Mr Gimose is seeking re-election on a Ford Kenya ticket.