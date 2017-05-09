8 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 6 People Killed As Wall Collapses During Rains in Mombasa

Photo: Capital FM
The Mombasa county government has issued an alert of possible mudslides and more flooding in the county.
By Correspondent

Mombasa — Four children were among six people killed Monday after a wall collapsed on a semi-permanent structure in Mbaraki area, Kizingo, Mombasa.

The six were sheltering from heavy rains when the wall caved-in and buried them alive inside the structure.

The bodies were retried and transferred to the Pandya private hospital mortuary as police launched investigations.

Mombasa Police Chief Lucas Ogara says the four children were siblings.

The Kenya Red Cross was leading the search and rescue operation at the scene.

The Mombasa County Government has meanwhile issued an alert of possible mudslides and more flooding in the county.

County Secretary Francis Thoya warned residents residing in areas prone to mudslides to move to safer ground.

Thoya identified Changamwe, Mikindani and Jomvu as likely areas to be affected during ongoing heavy rains.

He said they had set up an emergency rescue team to assist victims due to the heavy rains that have made many roads inaccessible.

