Government departments which have been ignoring various parliamentary committee recommendations to address internal malpractices may soon be charged with contempt of parliament.

Speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda said the oversight role of parliament has been neutralised by its failure to enforce implementation of recommendations derived from parliamentary investigations done by parliament.

"When you have made recommendations, can you do an administrative audit. Your committee clerk must come up with a template. If it is ministry of Mines and nothing has taken place, call him and tell him we will charge you with contempt of parliament," said Mudenda on Monday while addressing legislators who attended a parliament budget office orientation workshop in Harare.

"Let's hear those charges of contempt of parliament come in. There are very adverse reports if they are effected. People start running up and down to make sure something is being done," he said.

Mudenda said implementation of such recommendations should be targeted at promoting transparency, accountability, efficiency and development.

"You are not biting for pressurising (sic). You are biting for the sake of the people of Zimbabwe," said Mudenda while emphasising that Mines ministry should answer on why it has not suspended secretary Francis Gudyanga when he faces such substantial charges of abuse of office.

Over the years, there has been allegations of blatant abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds by government officials. Countless reports have been produced by committees of parliament to push for reforms within these ill-performing parastatals but the parent ministries and managers have mostly ignored them.

The legislature and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commissions (ZACC) lead the pack of institutions described as toothless bulldogs by the public.

David Chapfika, chairperson of the Finance committee, implored his colleagues to act on the speaker's long standing advice with urgency.

"He has asked us at each and every forum that I have attended to be effective. As we meet today to contribute to the establishment of the budget office, we need to bear in mind that as parliament we need to have teeth," he said.

SAPST director John Makamure, who was facilitating the meeting, applauded parliament for successfully advocating for specific changes during the budget processes.

"You are now able to make some tangible impact in the budget process. Today we are focusing on parliament budget office. It's a good start and the work now is to further improve it to make it effective," Makamure said.

The parliamentary budget office was initially mooted during the 6th parliament. SAPST funded study visits in Uganda and South Africa. Now it has two employees which Mudenda feels are a far cry for the work to be done.

The office is meant to promote effective allocation and utilisation of public funds basing on its special expertise of financial knowledge.

"The tragedy is that we only got two officers currently. One is schooled in accounting the other an economist," he said.

He urged chairpersons to advocate for an adequate budget to recruit enough staff for the office. The clerk is already working on the establishment.