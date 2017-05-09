Photo: Confederation of African Football.

French football manager and former professional player Herve Renard (file photo).

ZIFA have sparked speculation they could try and engage Hervé Renard to become the next substantive Warriors coach after the Frenchman had a long chat with the Association president Philip Chiyangwa in Bahrain this week.

Renard, who is currently in charge of Morocco, guided Zambia and Cote d'Ivoire to success in the Nations Cup in 2012 and 2015.

He was seen chatting and exchanging numbers with Chiyangwa in a hotel in Manama, Bahrain.

The ZIFA boss chose not to plunge into the speculation.

Warriors are currently without a substantive coach after ZIFA parted ways with Callisto Pasuwa at the end of February this year.

Zimbabwe will get their 2019 AFCON campaign underway next month under the guidance of caretaker coach Norman Mapeza.

It has emerged ZIFA have renewed interest in Colchester forward Macaulay Bonne, who has expressed willingness to play for the Warriors.

ZIFA have also tasked a contact in England to pursue a meeting with Burnley defender Tendayi Darikwa's parents.

They are also seeking to engage Yasser Chapfika, who is based in Spain, among a host of players in Europe.

Warriors caretaker team manager Wellington Mpandare said they were looking for good players to feature for the team.

"I am working with the coaches and they have asked me to monitor and secure contacts for all these players. You know our coaches are committed elsewhere and might not be able to monitor how each and every player is doing at their club, who is injured and not and so forth.

"We also want to take advantage of the fact that it will be off-season when the match is played. Right now I am talking to Bonne, he has expressed his willingness to play for the Warriors.

"He scored last week for Colchester and his season has ended. Our contact will be meeting Darikwa's parents. Remember some of these players have never been here or left the country when they were still very young, so there is need for support from their parents.

"But we are doing all that we can to give every Zimbabwean player based outside the country a chance to be called into the national team and the coach will select his final squad," said Mpandare.