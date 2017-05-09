SimbaNet Limited, the data operating firm that has been implementing the Regional Connectivity Infrastructure Programme (RCIP) has completed distribution of free tree seedlings to institutions and households affected by the project, which saw the installation of an 800Km long fibre optic cable from Songwe and Mchinji borders to Lilongwe.

Having successfully completed the first phase of the project, whose aim is to improve internet connectivity in the country, the company embarked on a tree seedling distribution exercise to households and institutions along the Lilongwe-Mchinji road and the Lakeshore road connecting the capital city and the boarder district of Karonga, where the line passed through.

According to SimbaNet's executive assistant Mable Nkhwazi, a total of 15,000 tree seedlings valued at K1.5 million have been distributed to affected individuals and institutions since last year.

"A lot of trees were cut down during the project and as we compensated the affected households and institutions with money, we pledged to provide tree seedlings to replace the trees that were cut down.

"Today's handover of mango tree seedlings marks the end of the distribution exercise, which has covered the districts of Mchinji, Lilongwe, Salima, Nkhotakota, Nkhatabay, Mzuzu, Rumphi and Karonga," said Nkhwazi as the firm handed over the last bunch of tree seedlings to Mchemani Primary School, situated along the Lilongwe-Salima road, about 30Km from the capital city.

Deputy Headmistress for the school Florida Kadzamira hailed SimbaNet for living up to its pledge.

"The company already gave us about 300 tree seedlings, which we planted and promised to bring some more seedlings. Apart from conserving the environment, these mango seedlings will be of great benefit to both the pupils and the families as we will be able to harvest fruits during the mango season," said Kadzamira.

The deputy headmistress pledged the school would take good care of the seedlings.