Kenya: Kimanzi Back As Mathare Tackle Sharks

As coach Francis Kimanzi returns to the Mathare United touchline for Tuesday's clash with Kariobangi Sharks at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, he is tasked with the challenge of motivating his players whose confidence has taken a beating due to poor performance in recent times.

Kimanzi has spent a month on the sidelines following a four-match suspension slapped on him by the Kenyan Premier League's Independent Disciplinary and Complains Committee last month for bad conduct.

He had refused to vacate the technical area as ordered by the referee during Mathare United's league game against Sofapaka last year, and was to serve six games away from the touchline before the sentence was later reduced to just four games.

During his absence, his team lost twice and won only one game, a scintillating 1-0 victory over Gor Mahia at the bumpy Thika sub-county Stadium.

Their latest result is however a 1-0 defeat to Bandari last Friday, which saw them skid to 14th place on the SportPesa Premier League table having won only twice this season.

The 2008 champions will be in search of redemption against a rejuvenated Kariobangi Sharks side that beat Sony Sugar 2-0 last weekend, and who are unbeaten in three games.

According to Mathare assistant coach Salim Ali, they will be gunning for maximum points against Sharks, although he admitted that his team's greatest challenge is confidence and self-belief.

"We have problems with positioning and defense, and that is because many of these players are very young and are still learning the ropes. They get discouraged very easily and the morale is very low right now. Nevertheless, we shall try hard to get three points," he said.

Indeed, Mathare have been weak this season, and this is mostly because the nine key players they lost at the end of the 2016 season were replaced by green horns.

Award winning midfielder Eric Johanna, lanky defender Robinson Kamura, forward Obadiah Ndege and Eric Mata all left Mathare upon the completion of their contracts last year, leaving the former champions a frail and weakened lot.

Their opponents, despite being new comers in the top flight, are however operating from the opposite side of the form book and are lying on a respectable 10th position on the log.

William Muluya's boys are unbeaten in their last three games, and have their strengths in pace, thanks to their youthful but highly ambitious players.

"A winning mentality is now present in the team, and the players now believe in themselves. They don't look at themselves as underdogs anymore and that is something that was missing in our earlier games.

"It will be tough against Mathare because we have a somewhat similar style of play but we shall fight for another win," Sharks coach William Muluya said.