7 May 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Disability Not Inability Depicted in Dance

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Life is a game of compromise where different components in society complement each other to strike equilibrium.

This was the depiction staged by a dance collaboration at The Standard Theatre at the Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa) on Thursday.

The exceptional choreographic story titled The Balance was done by physically challenged Norwegian Sebastian Tjoerstad and Harare-bred professional dancer Nasser Mhende.

The piece, which lasts over 30 minutes and was showcased on Tuesday as well, is a fusion of modern dance and physical theatre techniques.

Speaking to the audience after the showcase, Oslo-based Tjoerstad said he used his talents to become a valuable element of society.

"I used dance as a way of controlling my body to be able to move on my own and I am very grateful for meeting Nasser because now we can get to find that balance," he said.

In their set, the two begin by portraying how divided people cannot build anything, with Mhende putting placards on top of each other before his colleague pushes them into disarray.

The second half of the theatrical dance portrays the duo balancing each other in a synchronised rhythmic manner similar to ballet dancing.

Tjoerstad, who was born without legs and arms, added that the belief that physical disability translated to inferiority was a misconception.

"I learned early that balance is not only in your body but also in your mind," he said, explaining how he struggled to carve a niche throughout his childhood.

"You know what I did both in school yard and with my siblings, I used humour and observation as my balance as well as weapon."

Tjoerstad, who is also a comedian and actor, expressed his elation for being given a chance to perform at Hifa, saying he felt like it was the beginning of greater exploits internationally.

He has lived the better part of his life searching for his purpose in society and has used that to also encourage hopeless people in and out of his home country.

Zimbabwe

Report Links Malema, Minister in Plot to Topple Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's top aide and government minister has shrugged off charges he is working in cohorts… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.