9 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia Settles in Spain

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

The Zambia U-20 finally got to business in Tenerife Spain where they are holed up preparing for the FIFA World Cup Korea Republic 2017.

And striker Conlyde Luchanga said the team was firmly focused on the world cup having had their dues settled prior to departure for their European tour.

The team had their first session in Tenerife on Monday with some practice matches laid ahead as they prepare for the world cup that kicks off on May 20.

Coach Beston Chambeshi has all the players in camp with only Spartak Moscow's Fashion Sakala and Patson Daka of FC Liefering being awaited.

Luchanga told Fazfooball.com in Tenerife that the team was happy that they could now focus on the world cup campaign.

"We thank FAZ and the government for providing us with these dues. Everyone is happy the concentration is on the world cup," he said.

And Chambeshi said the team was working on building team spirit ahead of their world cup assignment in South Korea.

Zambia is in Group C where they grouped with Portugal, Costa Rica and Iran.

The opening fixture is on May 20 against Portugal at Jeju World Cup Stadium.

FAZMEDIA

Zambia

Police Drag Feet On Politician Mukata Murder Case

The police have continued dragging their feet on the politically charged Keith Mukata murder case. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.