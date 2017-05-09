The Zambia U-20 finally got to business in Tenerife Spain where they are holed up preparing for the FIFA World Cup Korea Republic 2017.

And striker Conlyde Luchanga said the team was firmly focused on the world cup having had their dues settled prior to departure for their European tour.

The team had their first session in Tenerife on Monday with some practice matches laid ahead as they prepare for the world cup that kicks off on May 20.

Coach Beston Chambeshi has all the players in camp with only Spartak Moscow's Fashion Sakala and Patson Daka of FC Liefering being awaited.

Luchanga told Fazfooball.com in Tenerife that the team was happy that they could now focus on the world cup campaign.

"We thank FAZ and the government for providing us with these dues. Everyone is happy the concentration is on the world cup," he said.

And Chambeshi said the team was working on building team spirit ahead of their world cup assignment in South Korea.

Zambia is in Group C where they grouped with Portugal, Costa Rica and Iran.

The opening fixture is on May 20 against Portugal at Jeju World Cup Stadium.

FAZMEDIA