The police have continued dragging their feet on the politically charged Keith Mukata murder case.

Mukata is yet to be charged with the police reportedly being bullied to settle for lesser consequential charge of manslaughter.

Police have so far only warned and cautioned Mukata who has also been playing games have refused to be charged until his lawyers are present. It has not been indicated where his lawyers are coming from.

FULL POLICE STATEMENT:

LUSAKA, 8th May, 2017 - We have Warned and Cautioned both Mr Keith Mukata and his wife Charmine for murder.

We are still waiting for a postmortem report for us to proceed with the case. We could not do this yesterday, because the accused persons requested that they be Warned and Cautioned in presence of their Lawyers who only managed to come through today.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER