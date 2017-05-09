9 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Police Drag Feet On Keith Mukata Murder Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

The police have continued dragging their feet on the politically charged Keith Mukata murder case.

Mukata is yet to be charged with the police reportedly being bullied to settle for lesser consequential charge of manslaughter.

Police have so far only warned and cautioned Mukata who has also been playing games have refused to be charged until his lawyers are present. It has not been indicated where his lawyers are coming from.

FULL POLICE STATEMENT:

LUSAKA, 8th May, 2017 - We have Warned and Cautioned both Mr Keith Mukata and his wife Charmine for murder.

We are still waiting for a postmortem report for us to proceed with the case. We could not do this yesterday, because the accused persons requested that they be Warned and Cautioned in presence of their Lawyers who only managed to come through today.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

Zambia

World Bank Gives Country U.S.$200 Million for Rural Roads

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors yesterday approved a $200 million International Development Association… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.