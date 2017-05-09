Uganda: Muhakanizi Cries Foul Over "Dark Forces"

Parliament — Secretary to the Treasury, Keith Muhakanizi has warned of what he called "dark forces" that are working round the clock to have him jailed after he stopped payments of court awards running into millions of shillings.

Mr Muhakanizi's woes came to light during a meeting with Parliament's Finance Committee when he talked of negotiations he has arranged with winners of court awards to persuade them to either scale them down or to allow the government clear them in a staggered period.

A clearly irritated Muhakanizi, however intimated that what he called "dark forces" were instead pulling all the stops to have him jailed on grounds that he is delaying sanctioning of payments even after courts have awarded them.

"I have saved the government over Shs200b and if any other government official who has done that, I will pack my things and go. I am tired of my sick mother, children and relatives reading about me being arrested; simply ask the Attorney General to change the legal opinion (that allows immediate compensation without prior government budgeting)"Mr Muhakanizi railed.

Mr Muhakanizi promised to table before the Committee a list of law firms with which he allegedly negotiated the 'discounts' that he claimed amount to Shs200b.

Court has issued an order asking Mr Muhakanizi to explain why he has failed to clear awards issued by court.

Payment of court awards has often been a source of inter-agency friction in government with a specific row between the Finance Ministry and the Auditor General (AG) over the payment of court awards amounting to Shs70b.

The Justice Ministry blames technocrats at Finance for delaying to release money for payments, causing losses to government through payment of interest, while the Treasury counters that government lawyers do little to negotiate with winners of court cases.