Uganda: Government to Compensate Power Generator for Low Demand

Kampala — The government will compensate the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) for unused power generated by the Karuma hydropower plant, according to the Electricity Regulatory Authority.

Though no explanation, is given it is probable this decision is informed by the fact that Uganda has excess 'electricity capacity', that is, it is generating more electricity than it consumes.

Currently, Uganda has an installed generation capacity of 873 megawatts (MW).

Suppressed demand at peak hours, on the other hand, is 570MW. Suppressed demand during the shoulder and off peak hours is lower.

That means up to 300MW is not dispatched from Uganda's electricity generation plants to the transmission company, through the distribution utilities to the electricity end-users.

Much as there will be increased suppressed demand between now and when Karuma will be commissioned in 2019, the increase will not absorb all the electricity that will be generated.

Now, since Uganda borrowed $1.4 billion (Shs5.1 trillion) being used to finance the construction of Karuma HPP, it is in Uganda's interest to repay the loan according to the tenor of the loan - within 15 years.

But since not all the money will come from the end-user tariffs, the government would have to chip in.

It is against the backdrop of these considerations that ERA issued a license to UEGCL, stating that the government would bear the risk of low demand.

"The risk that Karuma Hydro Power Plant may not fully be dispatched because of absence of demand shall be borne by [the] government," the January 1 power generation and sale license ERA issued to UEGCL says.

If the government does not pick the risk, the alternative would be for UEGCL to charge the transmission company more than Shs179 per unit for electricity generated by Karuma HPP.

But a higher tariff would be against the government's lower tariffs script, which says Karuma HPP's power would be lower than the current Shs397 a unit.

A low tariff, the script goes, would spur industrialisation, create job opportunities, put money in workers pockets and boost the workers purchasing power.

With money in their pockets, the consumption would increase, a boon for production of both good and services, and consequently see Uganda transform from a low-income country to middle-income country in the next three years.

Any delay to clear the loan would mean it will take longer for the plant to reach breakeven point.